MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC Announced: All Details

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e has been announced by the Taiwanese chipmaker for mid-range premium smartphones. Featuring the company’s advanced All Big Core architecture, the Dimensity 9400e is the latest addition to MediaTek’s family of flagship-class processors, providing a wider variety of options and functionality for device makers.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e: Features

Built on TSMC’s third-generation 4nm process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e features an All Big Core CPU architecture, including four Cortex-X4 super cores with clock speeds of up to 3.4GHz and four Cortex-A720 big cores with clock speeds of 2.0GHz. The Chipset is equipped with a flagship 12-core GPU, Immortalis-G720, providing powerful graphics rendering capabilities for smartphone enthusiasts and gamers. Additionally, it supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing technology as well. There’s LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage support.

“With MediaTek HyperEngine technology, the Dimensity 9400e allows gaming enthusiasts to experience smooth, long-lasting, and responsive gaming experiences.” The chipset supports MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT 2.0), which enables real-time performance scheduling between the chipset and gaming applications for excellent high-frame-rate stability and low power consumption.

Furthermore, the Dimensity 9400e supports MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), which can reduce power consumption by up to 40% when enabled. The Dimensity 9400e supports the latest MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK, enabling generative AI applications and services to deliver fast, personalized, and secure experiences. It features enhanced inference decoding technology (SpD+), accelerating the computational efficiency of large language models.

It also supports global mainstream large language models and small language models, enabling on-device operation of DeepSeek-R1-Distill (Qwen1.5B/Llama7B/Llama8B) models, as well as Gemini Nano with Multimodality, LLaVA-1.5 7B, and more.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is equipped with a flagship 18-bit RAW ISP, supporting AI semantic segmentation video engines capable of 16-layer image semantic segmentation. It also supports high-dynamic noise reduction for recordings with three microphones. It supports a maximum camera sensor of up to 320-megapixels with up to 8K 30fps video recording.

Other key features of the chip include:

Bluetooth connection range between phones up to 5km within line of sight

Sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation (4CC-CA) with theoretical peak network download speeds of up to 7Gbps

Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency (5 data streams) with theoretical peak transmission speeds of up to 7.3Gbps

Bluetooth v6.0 with dual Bluetooth engine

MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power-saving technology

Multi-mode Dual-SIM dual-active functionality

Display resolution: 4K up to 120GHz, WQHD up to 180Hz

MediaTek says the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset are expected to launch this month. OnePlue Nord 5, Realme GT 7, Vivo X200 FE are some of the rumoured devices to be coming soon with this chip.