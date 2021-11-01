Maxima launches Max Pro X6 smartwatch at Rs 3999

Maxima Watches has recently launched its new smartwatch in the Indian market, the Max Pro X6. The introductory price of Maxima Max Pro X6 for a limited time is Rs 3999.

Maxima Max Pro X6 Features

The watch boasts a big 1.7” super bright HD screen, with 400 Nits for an incredible viewing experience, ensuring zero viewing problems, even on the sunniest of days, the company claims. The smartwatch is featuring metallic casing with a premium ceramic feel back.

Max Pro X6 also has a Bluetooth calling feature and comes with an inbuilt mic and a high-definition speaker. This latest offering from Maxima is equipped with a high-performance Realtek chipset and allows its users to choose between a honeycomb or list style UI as per their preference. Moreover, the users can add their favorite contacts through the pairing app to directly contact them from the watch.

For those who like to keep a track of their health, the watch comes geared with an intelligent AI Sleep Monitor and SpO2/ Continuous Heart Rate Monitor as well. It also connects smoothly with the Da Fit app which provides accurate motion recording, sleeping details, and exercise analysis.

The Max Pro X6 comes with the Assured “X-Service” Policy where customer will register their watch with maxima on their website. Post registration user will receive regular software updates, access to a Toll free service agent and Live one to one video service room to clarify any doubts on the watch functions. In the unlikely event if there is a technical problem, maxima will arrange a home pick up and delivery of the smart watch through their service logistic partner (Blue Dart).