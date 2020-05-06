Maruti Suzuki sets up hygiene process for showrooms, starts online car bookings

The country's largest car maker is changing its sales and retail model after lockdown.

Maruti Suzuki is the latest car maker in India to rejig its retail and sales model for car buyers. This will ensure minimal contact between individuals, and the chance to book and pay for their preferred car model via an online platform. These measures are part of the auto sector's effort to restart production and sales of four-wheelers, which had come to a standstill in April during the lockdown period.

Maruti Suzuki says, in addition to going digital with its sales option, it is taking care of its existing dealers/showrooms by asking them to sanitise all corners, employees should be wearing masks and gloves for working staff at all times. It also said the employees who report good health for at least 14 consecutive days would be allowed to resume work.

"After the implementation of these SoPs and based on approvals from state governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers," the company said in its statement.

The model for test drives is also going to change for the consumers. "One individual will be allowed to take the test drive with the relationship manager sitting in the back row," it added. The cars will be sanitised after every drive is completed, making sure the next person gets it in a hygiene state.

Maruti Suzuki's retail network comprises of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities, it mentioned, which is likely offering employment to lakhs of people. But the carmaker has mentioned the opening of showrooms will depend on permission from local authorities in the region.

The online booking option will be available through Maruti Suzuki arena and Nexa websites. Through this platform, buyers can choose their select model, engine variant and colour option as well, book the same and submit documents digitally. The car can either be home delivered or picked up from the showroom with limited people allowed. We've already seen a slew of car makers opting for online car sale model, with brands like Volvo and BMW among other joining the digital ranks.