These auto companies are now taking online car bookings in India

The country's lockdown and COVID-19 has forced car makers to rethink their sales model.

India's auto industry has been significantly hit since the lockdown in March. In fact, most companies reported zero sales in April, which has never happened before. And to align with the changes needed at the ground level, some of the bigger names have now decided to create a digital sales model, which will reduce people's dependency on going to a showroom for buying a new car. These are some of the brands that are now going to let consumers book and pay for their new car online.

Honda Cars

The Japanese carmaker has introduced something called Honda from Home. This will be available through a new platform, offering online booking and all the way up to making payment for the particular car you've chosen from the comfort of their home.

As you can see, Honda is offering the chance to select model, select the dealership from where you want to buy, share details with them and finally pay to book the car online. You even get the chance to select from engine variants.

Volvo

The Sweden-based carmaker is offering a unique contactless program that is similar to Honda's model and offers people the chance to book their desired Volvo model without heading to a showroom. Everything from documentation, to payment and delivery process will be conducted online, and once the situation improves, the car will be delivered to their house.

BMW Contactless Experience

Unlike Honda and Volvo, BMW is offering its online booking program for both new and old car models from the German auto giant. The brand will offer all its services digitally, which includes buying a new car and even book their car for service. They will offer a 360-degree buying experience, which involves a salesperson taking your queries about the car and its options. Once the formal process of buying is completed, BMW promises to deliver the car to the specified location.

Fiat India - Jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India, the company which sells Jeep SUVs in the country is also knocking on the digital doors to get its business up and running after the lockdown is lifted. "Prospective customers can book and own a Jeep online without having to physically visit a showroom, and will enjoy the convenience of a test drive and sanitized vehicle delivery at their doorstep," the company said in a statement. Once the formalities are completed, FCA will set up a unique ID for the buyer, giving them details about their dealership from where their model will be delivered.

Skoda India

Skoda India is also joining the mix with its digital-focused sales model in the country. The carmaker has developed a new website which will cater to the demands of its buyers, who can access their products 24x7 without the hassle of moving out of their home.

But it's not just these brands who're moving to a digital sales model. Tata Motors, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are also part of the lineup, who's going to let consumers buy their cars online in India.