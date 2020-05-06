Advertisement

These auto companies are now taking online car bookings in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 10:21 am

Latest News

The country's lockdown and COVID-19 has forced car makers to rethink their sales model.

India's auto industry has been significantly hit since the lockdown in March. In fact, most companies reported zero sales in April, which has never happened before. And to align with the changes needed at the ground level, some of the bigger names have now decided to create a digital sales model, which will reduce people's dependency on going to a showroom for buying a new car. These are some of the brands that are now going to let consumers book and pay for their new car online. 

 

Honda Cars

 

The Japanese carmaker has introduced something called Honda from Home. This will be available through a new platform, offering online booking and all the way up to making payment for the particular car you've chosen from the comfort of their home. 

Honda offer online sales 

 

As you can see, Honda is offering the chance to select model, select the dealership from where you want to buy, share details with them and finally pay to book the car online. You even get the chance to select from engine variants. 

 

Volvo

 

The Sweden-based carmaker is offering a unique contactless program that is similar to Honda's model and offers people the chance to book their desired Volvo model without heading to a showroom. Everything from documentation, to payment and delivery process will be conducted online, and once the situation improves, the car will be delivered to their house. 

 

BMW Contactless Experience

 

Unlike Honda and Volvo, BMW is offering its online booking program for both new and old car models from the German auto giant. The brand will offer all its services digitally, which includes buying a new car and even book their car for service. They will offer a 360-degree buying experience, which involves a salesperson taking your queries about the car and its options. Once the formal process of buying is completed, BMW promises to deliver the car to the specified location. 

 

Fiat India - Jeep

 

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India, the company which sells Jeep SUVs in the country is also knocking on the digital doors to get its business up and running after the lockdown is lifted. "Prospective customers can book and own a Jeep online without having to physically visit a showroom, and will enjoy the convenience of a test drive and sanitized vehicle delivery at their doorstep," the company said in a statement. Once the formalities are completed, FCA will set up a unique ID for the buyer, giving them details about their dealership from where their model will be delivered. 

 

Skoda India

 

Skoda India is also joining the mix with its digital-focused sales model in the country. The carmaker has developed a new website which will cater to the demands of its buyers, who can access their products 24x7 without the hassle of moving out of their home. 

But it's not just these brands who're moving to a digital sales model. Tata Motors, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are also part of the lineup, who's going to let consumers buy their cars online in India.

 

Uber extends its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in Delhi

Latest News from Honda

Tags: Skoda India Fiat India buy cars online India Honda Cars India Volkswagen India car sales 2020

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Auto sector in India looks to restart production after damp April

1st time ever in History of India: Auto makers to report zero sales for April amid COVID-19

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 pictures leaked, could be priced around Rs 1.68 lakh

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies