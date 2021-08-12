Mahindra XUV700 is the first vehicle to feature Amazon Alexa in India

Mahindra today announced that its XUV700 will be India’s first vehicle to offer integrated Alexa AI. This will make it easier and more intuitive to navigate and stay connected, organized, and entertained. By asking Alexa, XUV700 owners can control various vehicle functions. This would include setting windows and cabin temperature, play music, listen to audiobooks, get directions, check traffic, manage their smart home, find parking, and more.

The Alexa in-vehicle experience is designed to be an extension of the Alexa experience at home. This includes much of what customers already know and appreciate about Alexa, says the company. In addition, Automotive-specific functionality including car control, navigation, and third-party Alexa skills are all integrated into the skillset of the AI voice assistant.

Alexa in XUV700: Features

Furthermore, XUV700 customers have access to unique benefits such as offline access to Alexa. The XUV700 offers offline functionality for a bunch of commands. For instance, one can control the sunroof and windows, switching to a USB or Bluetooth-connected smartphone, and adjust the climate setting. This means you can use these commands even when vehicle connectivity isn’t available.

Moreover, when at home, XUV700 customers can use the custom Mahindra Skill for Alexa to manage vehicle information. Customers can get to know the car’s fuel level or tire pressure. Similarly, they can remotely give commands for locking or unlocking the car door, preparing the cabin temperature, and more. These custom voice-enabled features will be available across all Alexa supported devices. This consists of all Echo smart speakers, FireTV, and even the Alexa app on mobile phones.

Mahindra XUV700 has leveraged the Alexa Auto Software Development Kit (SDK). Additionally, it enhances the functionality and reduces friction for automakers to integrate Alexa into their vehicles. This builds custom voice-first experiences for customers. The Alexa Auto SDK will deliver new features and capabilities to XUV700 customers through ongoing over-the-air updates. The XUV700 is slated to debut on 14th August.