You can now ask Alexa to find you COVID-19 vaccine centre in India

Alexa is one of the smartest voice assistants out there. It is getting even smarter by getting new COVID-19 related features in India. Alexa will now be able to find you COVID-19 testing and vaccination centres in India. It will also give other information such as vaccine availability and more.

Amazon has partnered with India-based MapMyIndia map services to provide the details. The voice assistant will provide you with details regarding the nearest testing centre and the distance to it as well.

“Alexa where can I get a COVID-19 test?” can get you started finding the testing centre. Amazon is procuring your location through device registration. It then provides a list of the vaccination centres near the user. Users can use this information to schedule their visit to the CoWIN portal for booking an appointment.

Read More: Amazon launches Echo Buds with its own ANC technology, full Alexa support.

If you enter the PIN code of your locality along with age, one can find a vaccination centre for anyone. Users can also set a reminder for later if the vaccine isn’t available at the moment. Other information Alexa can provide includes vaccination completion rate in India, vaccine-related safety information, the registration process for the vaccination, COVID-19 helpline numbers, and more.

Amazon has further partnered with NGOs like Akshaya Patra, Give India, and Goong in India for donations towards COVID-19 welfare. Users can say “Alexa, donate now” to the assistant, and they will get a text and app notification on their phone with links for donations towards respective NGOs.

Amazon had already rolled out these features earlier in April in the US. But back then, these were exclusive to the region. Alexa can now answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements for more than 85 countries. Amazon claims that Alexa answered millions of questions related to Covid 19 last year.