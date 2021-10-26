MacBook Pro 2021, AirPods 3 sale delayed in India

MacBook Pro 2021 and AirPods 3 were unveiled last week and were supposed to be sold in India starting today. However, it looks like, for some reason, Apple has decided to delay the date of sale by three more days. Unfortunately, the reason behind the delay hasn’t been mentioned.

Apple announced last week that MacBook Pro 2021 and AirPods 3 will go on sale in India starting October 26 (today). But the Apple India website has a banner for the MacBook Pro and AirPods listing that shows that both of these products will now be available starting October 29 Friday. The new MacBook Pro models sale is on schedule in the US and is available for purchase starting today.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,94,900, and Rs 1,75,410 for education. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 2,39,900, and Rs 2,15,910 for education. The AirPods (3rd Generation) are priced at Rs 18,500 in India.

MacBook Pro (2021) Specifications

With the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro enables:

Up to 3.7x faster project builds using Xcode.

Up to 3x more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.

Featuring the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and the 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro improves graphics-intensive workflows with:

Up to 9.2x faster 4K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 13.4x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 5.6x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 8.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 3.6x faster effect render in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio with M1 Pro, and up to 5x faster with M1 Max.

MacBook Pro now offers a Liquid Retina XDR display. Featuring the mini-LED technology used in iPad Pro, the Liquid Retina XDR display delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness. In addition, you get 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Further, the display supports HDR, P3 wide colour gamut and ProMotion 120Hz. The 16-inch model has a 16.2-inch display, while the 14-inch model has a 14.2-inch panel.

Both models feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect high-speed peripherals, an SDXC card slot for access to media, an HDMI port for connecting to displays and TVs, and an improved headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones.