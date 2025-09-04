Instagram for iPad Launches Officially With New Design; Coming to Android Tablets Soon

Instagram for iPad has now been officially released on the App Store, nearly 15 years after the launch of the social media platform’s app on the App Store for iPhone. The new app has been designed in a way to offer “an experience that optimises your favourite parts of Instagram for a bigger screen.”

With Instagram for iPad, the company has redesigned the Reels experience for lean back entertainment. Now, when you open the app, you’ll drop into Reels, and you’ll also see Stories at the top, so you can easily connect with the people that matter to you, and Messaging is one tap away.

It is also introducing a new “Following” tab on iPad, which gives you multiple ways to see the latest content from the accounts you follow:

All: Recommended posts and reels from accounts you follow

Recommended posts and reels from accounts you follow Friends: Recommended post and reels from accounts you follow, that follow you back

Recommended post and reels from accounts you follow, that follow you back Latest: Chronological posts and reels from accounts you follow, with the most recent posts appearing first.

You can choose the order of these feeds to prioritise what you want to see first.

Read More: Instagram Adds Reel Linking Feature: How Does it Work?

“With Instagram for iPad, we wanted to take advantage of the bigger screen to give people more features with fewer taps, while keeping it simple. We’ve made it easier to catch up on your messages and notifications with layouts that display both tabs. When you watch reels, you can expand the comments while the reel stays at full size, making it easy to catch up on the best reactions without missing a moment. It’s the Instagram you love, now with more space to play,” said the company.

Instagram for iPad is now rolling out globally on iPad models that support iPadOS 15.1 and later. The new tablet design will also be coming soon to Android, Instagram noted.