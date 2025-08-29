Moto Book 60 Pro Laptop Launched in India

Moto Book 60 Pro has been launched in India after debuting the Moto Book 60 back in April this year. The new laptop has an Intel Core Ultra Chipset under the hood and also packs a 120Hz OLED display. Here’s everything to know about the Motorola laptop.

Moto Book 60 Pro: Price, Availability

The sale for the laptop begins September 5 on Flipkart and it is priced at Rs 59,990 including all the bank offers, for the base model. It will come in Bronze Green & Wedgewood shades.

Moto Book 60 Pro: Specifications

The laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 processors, bringing a balance of performance and efficiency for work and entertainment. The device sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness, ensuring smooth visuals and excellent outdoor visibility. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

For audio, the laptop is equipped with stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive sound experience. The design features a full-metal chassis, keeping the weight to just 1.39 kg, making it a sleek yet durable option.

Powering the laptop is a 60Wh battery paired with a 65W fast charger, promising solid endurance and quick top-ups. It also comes with MIL-STD 810H certification, ensuring durability against everyday wear and tear.

The company recently also announced a pair of new TWS earbuds, including the Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass. The moto buds LOOP bring a stylish open-ear design with Sound by Bose and Spatial Sound, while the Moto Buds Bass claim to offer SUPER BASS with Hi-Res LDAC Audio and segment-best 50dB Active Noise Cancellation.