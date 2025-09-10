The iPhone Air, Apple’s latest lightweight, slim, and feature-packed smartphone, is available in India starting at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB variant. While it offers advanced features and performance, its price may encourage some buyers to explore international options. Based on Apple’s official website listings, here’s a look at the cheapest countries to buy the iPhone Air. These prices are for the base 256GB model and do not include taxes, shipping costs, or import duties.

United States

The iPhone Air is priced at $999 in the United States, which converts to approximately ₹88,140. Compared to India’s price, this is about ₹31,760 or 26 percent cheaper, making it the most affordable option on this list.

Canada

In Canada, the iPhone Air is listed at CAD 1,149 (around ₹92,100), offering savings of roughly ₹27,800 or 23 percent compared to India’s pricing.

Japan

The iPhone Air in Japan starts at ¥159,800, translating to around ₹95,960. This makes it ₹23,940 or 20 percent cheaper than the Indian price, ranking it slightly below China in terms of savings.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong lists the iPhone Air at HK$8,599, which is approximately ₹97,458. Compared to India, this is about ₹22,442 or 19 percent cheaper, making it the least affordable among the cheapest countries in this list.

China

China offers the iPhone Air at RMB 7,999, which is approximately ₹99,000 when converted. This is about ₹20,900 or 17 percent cheaper than the price in India.

These are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the iPhone Air based on Apple’s official prices. While the United States leads the list with the highest savings, Canada, China, Japan, and Hong Kong also offer attractive alternatives. Before proceeding with a purchase, it’s important to confirm warranty coverage, applicable taxes, and shipping fees.

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone Air from abroad, knowing the cheapest countries to buy the iPhone Air can help you make an informed choice and potentially save a significant amount compared to India’s pricing.