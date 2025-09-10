The iPhone 17, Apple’s latest smartphone, is available in India starting at ₹82,900 for the 256GB variant. While it offers a good set of upgraded features over its predecessor, the price tag might be a concern for many buyers. If you’re considering buying it from abroad, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 based on prices listed on Apple’s official websites. These prices are for the base 256GB model and do not include local taxes, shipping charges, or import duties.

United States

The iPhone 17 is priced at $799 in the United States, which, when converted, is approximately ₹70,512. Compared to the Indian price, this is a saving of around ₹12,388 or 15 percent, making the US the most affordable option among the top five.

Canada

In Canada, the iPhone 17 retails at CAD 1,129 (approximately ₹71,800), offering a discount of ₹11,100 or 13 percent compared to India’s pricing. With favorable exchange rates, this option is worth considering for travelers or online buyers.

China

China lists the iPhone 17 at RMB 5,999, which translates to roughly ₹74,200. This is a saving of about ₹8,700 or 10 percent compared to the Indian price, making it a competitive option.

Japan

In Japan, the iPhone 17 starts at ¥129,800 (approximately ₹77,880), which is ₹5,020 or 6 percent cheaper than in India.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong offers the iPhone 17 at HK$6,899 (approximately ₹78,166), which is ₹4,734 or 6 percent less than the Indian price. The region’s status as a major shopping hub makes it a viable option for buyers looking for good deals.

These are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 if you are looking to save some money. While the US and Canada offer the largest discounts, regions like Hong Kong and Japan also present decent savings. Make sure to check warranty terms and local taxes before proceeding with any international purchase.

If you’re planning to shop from abroad, these top 5 cheapest countries to buy the iPhone 17 could help you make an informed decision and possibly save a significant amount compared to India’s pricing.