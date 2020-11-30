Advertisement

Lumiford launches the Ultimate U60 and U50 wired earphones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 30, 2020 3:26 pm

The U60 and U50 earphones have a frequency response of 20Hz~20KHz with a sensitivity of 105dB±3dB.
Lumiford has launched its latest U60 and U50 wired earphones in India. The U60 is priced at Rs 1,299 while the U50 is priced at Rs 999.

The earphones come in black and white colours respectively. These in-ear, conch shaped buds offer a sophisticated look and a super snug fit.

The earbuds are extremely light with 1.2m long cables, weighing in at 13gms and 12gms for the U60 and U50 respectively.  It also features in-line music and call controls for added accessibility. They are available in small, medium, and large cap sizes.

Speaking on the launch, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “Get ready for the most immersive audio experience of your life! The Ultimate U60 and U50 wired earphones are for all those who love their entertainment on the go, no matter where they are. Our best-in-class technology and high quality remain our USPs, and we are proud to present all these in our latest earphones. Wired earphones are ever-popular among Indians, who are consuming more and more content on the go, and our new variants will definitely revolutionize their experience.”

