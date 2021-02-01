Advertisement

Lumiford launches MAX T55 True Wireless Earphones for Rs 3,599

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2021 2:44 pm

The Lumiford MAX T55 earphones are powered by Rechargeable Li-Polymer 30mAh*2 batteries that offer 3 hours of music as well as talk time in a single charge.
Lumiford has launched MAX T55 true wireless earphones in India. The Lumiford Max T55 series is priced at Rs 3,599. The earphones come in Black colour.

Lumiford MAX T55 earphones are powered with advanced wireless technology, reinforced by Hi-Fi Bass drivers and 20Hz~20KHz speaker frequency response. They come with wireless Bluetooth V5.0 technology to offer a transmission range of 10m.

The earphones come with 6 mm dynamic driver. The Bluetooth earphones are powered by Rechargeable Li-Polymer 30mAh*2 batteries that offer 3 hours of  music as well as talk time in a single charge. The charging case in-built with 400mAh Li-Polymer battery offers 15 hours of battery run time in a single charge with the earphones requiring only 1.2 hours of charging time.

Other features include smart touch control for easy access and operation, binaural call function for enhanced call experience, and sleek magnetic design which helps convert audio signals into great sound. The ergonomic design enables you to easily put these earphones in and out of your ear with ease.

Speaking on the new offering, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said “We are delighted to present this top-of-the-line advanced wireless earphones that have the perfect balance between advanced technology and superior looks. The Max T55 with Hi-Fi Bass Drivers, fast charging, cool black color and portable charging case makes it a great offering for any age the group as its universal capabilities can accommodate a diverse range of music.  We are looking forward to the response on our new offerings and excited to introduce more such technologically-advanced offerings in the near future.”

