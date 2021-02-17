Lumiford launches its Wireless Headphone HD50, HD60 and HD70

Lumiford over-ear headphones are powered with advanced wireless technology, bolstered by 40mm HD True-Bass Drivers and 20Hz~20KHz speaker frequency response.

Advertisement

Lumiford has launched a range of Wireless Headphones HD50, HD60, and HD70. The Lumiford long Drive HD series Bluetooth Speakers HD50, HD60 and HD70 are priced at Rs 2,599, Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,699 respectively.



These over-ear headphones are powered with advanced wireless technology, bolstered by 40mm HD True-Bass Drivers and 20Hz~20KHz speaker frequency response.



With an Advanced Wireless V5.0 connection, all three variants offer a 10m transmission range. The HD series equipped with a 3.5mm Aux connection, MicroSD Card, and FM support from multiple music options. The Bluetooth headphones are powered by Rechargeable Li-Polymer 400mAh batteries that offer 150 hours of standby time and up to 12 hours of music playtime in just 2.5 hours of charging.



Coming to the design, the HD50, HD60 and HD70 sport a foldable headphone and adjustable headband with ultra-soft cushions. The headphones are also designed to offer passive noise cancellation. They also feature a Dual Phone Connection and In-built HD Microphone.



Speaking on the new offerings, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to present these top-of-the-line Bluetooth headphones that offer the perfect balance of looks and technological prowess. The 40mm HD True-Bass Drivers, fast charging, FM and MicroSD card capabilities, and cool black and Beach+Black shades, make it the best choice for new age audiences who love their music to be as versatile as they are. We are looking forward to the response on our new offerings and excited to introduce more such technologically-advanced offerings soon.”