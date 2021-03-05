Lumiford GoMusic BT12 Bluetooth Speaker launched for Rs 2199

GoMusic BT12 sports a 45mm dynamic driver with speaker power of 4Watt.

Lumiford has unveiled the GoMusic BT12 Bluetooth Speaker. GoMusic BT12 is priced at Rs 2199 and available for purchase now on www.lumiford.com and Amazon.

These high bass Bluetooth speakers are designed to be highly portable and convenient with features like an in-built HD mic for calling, Google Assistant/ Siri support, lightweight with compact size and TWS Connection which can connect two speakers simultaneously for extra loud stereo sound experience.

GoMusic BT12 sports a 45mm dynamic driver with speaker power of 4Watt and 20Hz-20KHz frequency response for powerful sound and 10m of strong transmission. The speaker comes with IPX4 Water Resistant and available in Blue, Black, and Red colours.

The device runs on a 900 mAh li-Ion battery which offers upto 8 hours of music playtime/talk time on 2 hours of charging. It also offers multi-connectivity options like Aux, USB Play, Micro SD Card, and FM Radio Support.

Speaking on the launch, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “GoMusic BT12 Bluetooth speaker is designed especially for the new-age consumers who need their music to be as nimble as them. We are revolutionizing portability with our new offering which will give our customers the freedom to take their music with them whether they go. It offers high bass, high-quality sound, and large battery capacities which will last as long as you need!”