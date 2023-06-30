Lloyd QLED Smart TVs launched in India with WebOS

Lloyd has launched its latest lineup of QLED and HD Ready Smart TVs in India, that are backed by the WebOS platform. The QLED TV series includes 43″, 50″ and 55″ models and offers features like 4K upscaling, MEMC technology, HDR10 support, and more.

Lloyd QLED, HD TVs: Price

The QS850E QLED TV from Lloyd is available in three sizes, where the 43″ model is priced at Rs 29,999, the 50″ model is marked at Rs 39,999, and the 55″ model at Rs 44,990. The 32-inch (32WS550E) HD Ready TV is available for Rs 13,999. All these television models are available for purchase on Flipkart.

Lloyd QLED, HD TVs: Specifications

The new Lloyd Smart TVs are available in a total of four sizes out of which the smallest 32-inch model has an HD-ready screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, while the QLED models have a 4K resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels. All the models have a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and HLG to enhance brightness and colour reproduction.

All the models run on WebOS and offer support for major OTT apps, personalised content suggestions, and Dolby Audio technology via 20W speakers. Both models boast Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology as well, alongside ALLM support also.

The TVs further support a Magic Remote that is provided in the box. The TVs also have Apple integration which offers exclusive content from Apple TV+, AirPlay supoort, Apple Music, and Apple Homekit also.

Connectivity options on the TVs include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Wireless LAN Adapter. Apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar are built into the TV.