HomeNewsBlaupunkt CyberSound G2 series Smart TVs launched in India

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series Smart TVs launched in India

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series smart TVs have launched in India with support for Dolby Vision, Google TV and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Blaupunkt CyberSound G2

Highlights

  • Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series smart TVs have launched in India
  • Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series offers Dolby Audio
  • Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series consists of 6 new models

Blaupunkt has introduced new CyberSound G2 series Smart TVs in India, consisting of LED TVs of various sizes, from the compact 32-inch HD variant to the top-of-the-line 75-inch QLED TV. The 75-inch model in the series comes powered by Google TV and features a 60W box speaker system with Dolby Audio.

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series: Price

The pricing of the Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series is as follows:

  • Blaupunkt 32CSG7111, 32-inch HD LED TV: Rs 10,888
  • Blaupunkt 40CSG7112: 40-inch FHD LED TV: Rs 16,499
  • Blaupunkt 43CSG7105: 43-inch FHD LED TV: Rs 18,499
  • Blaupunkt 50CSGT7022: 50-inch 4K LED TV: Rs 28,999
  • Blaupunkt 65CSGT7024: 65-inch 4K LED TV: Rs 44,444
  • Blaupunkt 75QD7040: 75-inch 4K QLED TV: Rs 99,999

The sale of the CyberSpund G2 series will begin alongside the Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale, with early access starting on June 9 and the sale ending on June 14, 2023.

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series: Specifications

Talking about the 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch LED TV models, they run on Android TV 11 operating system, and sport 48W Box Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus. They offer built-in Netflix and are equipped with 1 GB RAM, 8GB ROM, and a bezel-less design.

Read More: Blaupunkt Sigma 40-inch Android Smart TV debuts in India

Coming to the 50-inch and 65-inch 4K display models, they come with robust MT9062 processors and equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The models with 4K resolutions also feature HDR 10+ support, Dolby Vision and Atmos.

The flagship 75-inch 4K QLED TV model, it has a display resolution of (3840 x 2160 pixels) with up to 600 nits brightness. There’s MEMC support also present. All the models feature built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI ports, and 2 x USB ports.

Also See:

Blaupunkt, Kodak launch new 4K QLED TVs in India

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.