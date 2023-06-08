Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series Smart TVs launched in India

Blaupunkt has introduced new CyberSound G2 series Smart TVs in India, consisting of LED TVs of various sizes, from the compact 32-inch HD variant to the top-of-the-line 75-inch QLED TV. The 75-inch model in the series comes powered by Google TV and features a 60W box speaker system with Dolby Audio.

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series: Price

The pricing of the Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series is as follows:

Blaupunkt 32CSG7111, 32-inch HD LED TV: Rs 10,888

Blaupunkt 40CSG7112: 40-inch FHD LED TV: Rs 16,499

Blaupunkt 43CSG7105: 43-inch FHD LED TV: Rs 18,499

Blaupunkt 50CSGT7022: 50-inch 4K LED TV: Rs 28,999

Blaupunkt 65CSGT7024: 65-inch 4K LED TV: Rs 44,444

Blaupunkt 75QD7040: 75-inch 4K QLED TV: Rs 99,999

The sale of the CyberSpund G2 series will begin alongside the Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale, with early access starting on June 9 and the sale ending on June 14, 2023.

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 series: Specifications

Talking about the 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch LED TV models, they run on Android TV 11 operating system, and sport 48W Box Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus. They offer built-in Netflix and are equipped with 1 GB RAM, 8GB ROM, and a bezel-less design.

Coming to the 50-inch and 65-inch 4K display models, they come with robust MT9062 processors and equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The models with 4K resolutions also feature HDR 10+ support, Dolby Vision and Atmos.

The flagship 75-inch 4K QLED TV model, it has a display resolution of (3840 x 2160 pixels) with up to 600 nits brightness. There’s MEMC support also present. All the models feature built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI ports, and 2 x USB ports.