Lloyd Debuts Stellar, Stylus AC Range; Google QLED TVs Tag Along

Lloyd, a Havells India brand, has launched the industry-first designer Lloyd Stellar & Stylus AC range, alongside its Google QLED TV lineup to include new 85-inch and 100-inch models, featuring advanced far-field technology. Here are all the details about the new ACs and Google TV-powered QLED TVs.

Lloyd Stellar, stylus AC: Features

The new Stellar AC from Lloyd supports ambi-lighting, changing colours based on room temperature, thus enhancing the user experience and ambiance. It also offers mood lighting in which you can simply change the colour of Ambi-Lighting to the colour of your mood, using the Havells Sync App with just a tap on one’s phone.

Additionally, the Stellar range features a built-in air purifier along with safety features like high CO2 and open-door alerts. There’s also a 6-in-1 expandable feature along with an “I-Feel” feature, allows the AC to adjust cooling based on the temperature around the remote, offering a personalized comfort experience.

The Stylus air conditioner from Lloyd is branded as India’s first Designer AC. This smart AC offers an editable fascia, which allows you to customize the appearance of your unit to match your home’s decor, with options like grey, turquoise, and wood patterns. It boasts of a powerful performance that can cool even at high temperatures of 52 °C.

The AC is fitted with a combination of HEPA and activated carbon filters, targeting both particulate matter and microbes to deliver clean and healthy air. It also includes a smart 4-way swing for precise air distribution, a low gas detection system for maintenance alerts, and an installation check feature to ensure proper setup. It also gets the open-door alerts and is available in 1.0 and 1.5 ton capacities, with energy-efficient star ratings of 5 and 3.

Read More: Samsung AI EcoBubble 11Kg Front Load Washing Machines Launched In India

Lloyd QLED TVs: Features

Available in sizes ranging from 43-inch till 100-inch, the new Lloyd QLED TVs get a QLED display. Enhanced with the latest Far Field technology, the TV allows hands-free operation with Google Assistant and no voice remote required. The 100-inch model supports 60W audio output while the range also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.