HomeNewsLG Z3, G3, C3 OLED evo series TV lineup unveiled at CES 2023

LG Z3, G3, C3 OLED evo series TV lineup unveiled at CES 2023

LG has announced its latest lineup of Z3, G3 and C3 Evo series televisions that have HDMI 2.1a compliance, Dolby technologies support and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
LG Z3 TV

Highlights

  • LG has unveiled a new set of TVs
  • LG Z3, G3, C3 EVO series TVs have Dolby Vision, Atmos support
  • LG’s new TVs will have an updated WebOS platform

LG has unveiled its latest lineup of OLED Evo series TV at CES 2023, including the Z3, G3 and C3. The new televisions from LG are claimed to provide better brightness, colour accuracy, and detail. They are said to be available in various size options across all three models.

All three TV lineups, including Z3, G3 and C3 series, are powered by the LG a9 AI processor Gen 6, which is claimed to utilise AI-assisted learning to improve picture and sound quality based on important aspects. It is also said to help with surround sound virtualisation through the television’s own speaker system.

LG says that the new TVs are brighter than the previous generation, with pixel-level brightness mapping. Further, all of the new televisions feature support for high dynamic range content up to the Dolby Vision format, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats for enhanced viewing and listening experience.

Read More: LG Ultra Tab launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC

On software side of things, the webOS platform, LG’s proprietary operating system for its Smart TVs, is said to feature a revamped user interface, a bouquet of personalisation options, and more. Moreover, it will include an HDMI 2.1a compliance that will help the TVs with fast response time, variable refresh rate, and other features designed to take advantage of the current-generation gaming consoles.

Apart from that, the new televisions from LG can generally be expected to offer better processing and overall picture and sound performance, compared to their predecessors, such as the LG C2. These TVs are expected to be showcased at the CES 2023 event while availability and pricing details are yet to be disclosed.

Also See:

LG launches 2022 OLED TV lineup, Rollable OLED cost Rs 75L

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.