LG Ultra Tab launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC

While LG may have exited the smartphone market, it is still betting on its tablets and has unveiled the LG Ultra Tab which comes with the Snapdragon 680 processor under the hood. Apart from that, it comes with a 10.35-inch 2K display, and quad speakers. The new tablet will run on Android 12 out of the box.

The LG Ultra Tab is currently available only in South Korea and it is priced at KRW 426,000 (approx Rs 25,900). It is available in a single color – Charcoal Grey. Customers can purchase the Ultra Tab from LG’s website with a discount of KRW 50,000 open to members. The device is expected to make a global debut soon.

LG Ultra Tab Specifications

The LG Ultra Tab sports a 10.35-inch 2K display with 5:3 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card slot. The tablet gets an 8-megapixel rear facing camera, and a 5-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It houses a large 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Ultra Tab runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. Further, there’s a quad-speaker system with 1W audio output out of each one of them. Next, there’s military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability certification. LG is also offering a Folio case and Wacom Stylus Pen as part of the accessories. You get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

Meanwhile, LG recently launched LG One: Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ) in India. LG One:Quick Flex has the potential to completely transform the traditional way of communication that has been created to suit the needs of the changing demands of the customers in the post pandemic era, claims the company.