LG webOS 6.0 announced for 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 2:36 pm

The upgraded LG ThinQ AI in webOS 6.0 supports new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
LG Electronics (LG) has today announced the introduction of webOS 6.0 for its 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs. LG’s newest TVs featuring webOS 6.0 will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.

 

The upgraded LG ThinQ AI in webOS 6.0 supports new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The new Magic Remote will have hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney +.

Users familiar with webOS will immediately notice the updated home screen redesigned for enhanced usability. The New Home screen provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with recommendations based on the user’s preferences and viewing history. All displayed full-screen to show preferred content and related information at one glance, the New Home acts as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem.

 

Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with LG’s multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Simple to navigate, slick, easy to hold and use, the new Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including faster connections between the TV and other devices and hotkeys for accessing popular content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Magic Tap, a one-touch NFC function on the Magic Remote, provides instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. By simply touching an NFC-enabled smartphone to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the TV or vice versa. Users can view content stored on their mobile phones on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favourite smartphone apps and features.

 

Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of LG’s Magic Link, delivers informative content related to what’s showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they’re watching. The content dependent feature also delivers the easiest and friendliest shopping experience for products appearing across select broadcast channels and LG TV services including Live TV, Gallery, Settings and TV Guide by changing the colour of the cursor whenever Magic Explorer has information to share.

 

The new Next Picks feature analyzes viewers’ preferences to discover more content suited to their tastes. Using viewing history data, Next Picks recommends two live programs from broadcast or set-top box offerings as well as one VOD title or app that viewers will find most to their liking, saving viewers the time and hassle of finding what to watch next.

Tags: LG

 

