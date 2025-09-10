Apple Brings Health and Translation Features to AirPods Pro 3

Apple on Tuesday introduced the AirPods Pro 3, its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, at the same event where it unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup and new Apple Watches. The earbuds add health-focused sensors, upgraded noise cancellation, and live translation capabilities, signalling Apple’s move to position them as both audio gear and wellness companions.

Price and Availability

The AirPods Pro 3 will cost $249 in the US and ₹25,900 in India. Pre-orders are open now, with sales beginning on September 19. The earbuds are available in white and ship with a redesigned charging case that is smaller but retains lanyard support.

Design and Battery Life

The AirPods Pro 3 has got a new design aimed at a more secure fit. It will be available in five ear tip sizes, including a new XXS option. Both the earbuds and case have an IP57 rating, making them resistant to dust and water.

Battery life is rated at up to eight hours per charge, or up to 10 hours with Transparency mode and Hearing Aid features. Combined with the charging case, total listening time reaches 24 hours with ANC on. A five-minute quick charge provides an hour of playback. The case supports USB-C and Qi2 wireless charging.

Health and Fitness Tracking

One of the most notable changes in AirPods Pro 3 is the addition of a heart rate sensor for the first time. Together with motion Sensors and GPS, Apple has added a Proprietary PPG sensor that measures blood flow using Infrared light. This setup allows for the tracking of heart rate, calorie burn, and over 50 different types of workouts when paired with an iPhone.

The earbuds can also sync with the Apple Fitness App and a new Workout Buddy feature offers real-time feedback and motivation during exercise sessions, further extending their role beyond music playback.

Noise Cancellation and Sound Improvements

Apple says the adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) is now twice as effective as the previous version. It uses upgraded microphones, computational audio, and foam ear tips for improved passive isolation. A transparency mode makes external voices sound more natural, including the user’s own.

The earbuds also have an improved Adaptive EQ that seeks to produce clearer vocals and deeper bass in both music and calls, as well as a new multiport acoustic design for improved airflow and spatial audio.

Live Translation and Hearing Features

The Live Translation feature, powered by Apple Intelligence, allows real-time language translation directly through the earbuds. Using the feature users can listen to conversations in multiple languages and see transcriptions on their iPhone. At launch, it supports English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, with more languages such as Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese expected later in the year.

Apple has also expanded its hearing health tools. The earbuds can reduce exposure to loud sounds, perform hearing tests with ANC and provide certified protection in the EU and UK. It also has a conversation boost mode which amplifies speech while reducing background noise to help users with hearing difficulties.

With health sensors, translation support, and expanded audio features, the AirPods Pro 3 continue Apple’s strategy of blending personal wellness tools with everyday consumer tech.