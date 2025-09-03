Dolby Vision 2 Announced for TVs: What’s New?

Dolby has announced the launch of Dolby Vision 2 technology for TVs and it is “powered by a redesigned and even more powerful image engine” according to the brand. The second iteration of the technology also supports AI capabilities. Here are all the details of what’s new with Dolby Vision 2.

Dolby Vision 2: All Details

Dolby Vision 2 is powered by a redesigned and even more powerful image engine. This new engine when combined with Dolby Vision’s extensive content ecosystem, claims to unlock even more out of your TV. “This is fueled by a robust content pipeline spanning today’s most popular movies and TV shows, weekly live sports broadcasts, and an expanding library of games, all in Dolby Vision. And with new tools coming to the creative community, content in Dolby Vision will look even more astonishing when enjoyed on a Dolby Vision 2 display,” said Dolby.

Content Intelligence introduces new tools with Dolby Vision 2 to authentically and automatically optimise your TV to deliver a more “captivating picture based on what you’re watching and where you are watching.” And with AI capabilities, Dolby Vision 2 will intelligently adapt to give the best presentation of the content fine-tuned for your device and viewing environment.

“Content Intelligence includes:

Precision Black reduces consumer frustration that the image is “too dark” by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent.

reduces consumer frustration that the image is “too dark” by making it crystal clear and improving clarity in any viewing environment without compromising artistic intent. Light Sense fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source to optimize your TV for the ideal viewing experience.

fine-tunes picture quality through advanced ambient light detection and new reference lighting data from the content source to optimize your TV for the ideal viewing experience. Sports and Gaming Optimization introduce new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically to address the unique needs of live sports and gaming.”

Building on Content Intelligence, Dolby Vision 2 introduces new tone-mapping that takes advantage of modern TV improvements. With bi-directional tone mapping, creators now have new controls that let them make the most of these enhanced displays. This allows high-performance TVs to deliver higher brightness, sharper contrast, and deeply saturated colors while preserving the artist’s creative vision.

Dolby Vision 2 expands the capabilities of Dolby Vision beyond HDR. This includes features like Authentic Motion, the world’s first creative driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis.

Dolby Vision 2 will be available in two product tiers from TV manufacturers.

Dolby Vision 2 Max delivers the best picture on the highest performing TVs, adding additional premium features designed to utilize the full capabilities of these displays.

delivers the best picture on the highest performing TVs, adding additional premium features designed to utilize the full capabilities of these displays. Dolby Vision 2 brings dramatically improved picture quality to mainstream TVs, delivering the core next-generation capabilities made possible through the new Dolby Image Engine and Content Intelligence.

Hisense is the first TV brand to announce it will bring Dolby Vision 2 to its lineup of premium televisions, such as RGB-MiniLED TVs. These TVs will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 with “MiraVision Pro” PQ Engine, the first silicon chip to integrate Dolby Vision 2. Timing and availability will be announced at a later date.

This is complemented by the leading French media and entertainment company CANAL+, which has also announced its commitment to support Dolby Vision 2.