  • 18:27 Apr 13, 2020

LG Velvet concept renders leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 5:05 pm

LG Velvet will have three rear cameras and an LED flash in vertical order on the upper-left corner of the back panel.
LG is working on its new smartphone which will feature a new design language. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be called ‘LG VELVET’. Now the concept renders of the phone have surfaced online which has revealed the look of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the leaked renders by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the phone will come in Red, Blue, Purple, Black, and White colours. The images show a smartphone in five colours with a curved glass from the left and right edges on both the front and the back. 


The rear of the phone will feature the triple camera setup's ‘Raindrop' design while the front will feature a punch-hole display with the cut out placed on the top left corner of the screen. The back panel also shows Velvet branding in the centre. Also, there is no fingerprint sensor present at the back, which means that the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the sketches posted by LG earlier, there will be three rear cameras and an LED flash in vertical order on the upper-left corner of the back panel, arranged by their descending size that is similar to falling raindrops.

Till now, the company has not revealed much details about the LG Velvet but as per reports, a new LG smartphone will get launched on 15th May 2020. The said device could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G connectivity support.

On the new LG Velvet series, LG says on its blog "moving away from alphanumerical designations in favour of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends." The series is expected to focus on being stylish, and will look to offer a tactilely pleasing design.

Tags: LG Velvet LG Velvet Renders LG Velvet Design LG LG Velvet leaks LG Velvet launch

