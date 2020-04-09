LG upcoming smartphone teased with new design language with raindrop camera [Update: LG VELVET]

The new design from the company will feature a 3D Arc Design element.

Update: LG has confirmed that the phone will be called ‘LG VELVET’. LG Velvet will the first smartphone in its portfolio to adopt its new design language.

LG is working on its new smartphone which will feature a new design language. The company has also shared an image revealing the design of its upcoming smartphone that will feature new minimalistic design language with “front-back symmetrical curves“ and a “Raindrop” camera.



LG has however not announced the name of its upcoming smartphone. In the sketches, on the upper-left corner of the back panel, there will be three rear cameras and an LED flash in vertical order, arranged by their descending size that is similar to falling raindrops.



LG in the statement said: “The main camera sits slightly above the surface while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look.”



The new design from the company will feature a 3D Arc Design element. It refers to the design wherein the edges of a smartphone's display and rear are symmetrically curved. The upcoming smartphone will be significantly different from the company’s previous smartphone in terms of design.



The company has not revealed much details about the upcoming smartphone but as per reports a new LG smartphone will get launched on 15th May 2020. The said device could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G connectivity support.



Cha Yong-duk, head of LG’s Mobile Communications Design Lab, said: Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch. This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.







