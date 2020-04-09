  • 02:47 Apr 15, 2020

Advertisement

LG upcoming smartphone teased with new design language with raindrop camera [Update: LG VELVET]

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 1:03 pm

Latest News

The new design from the company will feature a 3D Arc Design element.
Advertisement

Update: LG has confirmed that the phone will be called ‘LG VELVET’. LG Velvet will the first smartphone in its portfolio to adopt its new design language.

 

LG is working on its new smartphone which will feature a new design language. The company has also shared an image revealing the design of its upcoming smartphone that will feature new minimalistic design language with “front-back symmetrical curves“ and a “Raindrop” camera.

LG has however not announced the name of its upcoming smartphone. In the sketches, on the upper-left corner of the back panel, there will be three rear cameras and an LED flash in vertical order, arranged by their descending size that is similar to falling raindrops.

LG in the statement said: “The main camera sits slightly above the surface while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look.”

The new design from the company will feature a 3D Arc Design element. It refers to the design wherein the edges of a smartphone's display and rear are symmetrically curved. The upcoming smartphone will be significantly different from the company’s previous smartphone in terms of design.

The company has not revealed much details about the upcoming smartphone but as per reports a new LG smartphone will get launched on 15th May 2020. The said device could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G connectivity support.

Cha Yong-duk, head of LG’s Mobile Communications Design Lab, said: Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch. This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.


Advertisement

LG Folder 2 dual screen flip phone launched

LG Velvet concept renders leaked

LG V40 ThinQ gets a new update in India with VoWiFi, Digital Wellbeing and more

LG Style3 launched with 48MP camera setup, Snapdragon 845 SoC

LG to sponsor over 1 million meals across India in partnership with Akshaya Patra

LG G9 ThinQ will be a mid-ranger with Snapdragon 765 processor

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG LG G series Raindrop camera

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 Pro with quad-camera setup, OnePlus 8 announced

Highlights: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865 processor announced

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of heating, battery life and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies