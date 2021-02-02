Advertisement

LG Velvet 5G gets Android 11 stable update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 10:41 am

Latest News

LG Velvet was launched with Android 10 with Velvet UI on top of it in October last year in India.
Advertisement

LG has released the stable update of Android 11 for its LG Velvet 5G smartphone. The company rolled out Android 11 beta built for the smartphone last month and now stable Android 11 update has been rolled out in South Korea.

The stable Android 11 update for LG Velvet 5G has software version G900N2C and it is around 2.2GB in size. It is being rolled out in batches. As of now, the update is limited to South Korean units with model LM-G900N, but is likely to be rolled to other units as well.

LG Velvet was launched with Android 10 with Velvet UI on top of it in October last year in India. However, the Indian variant of the smartphone does not come with 5G connectivity.

The Android 11  It update brings notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles features. It is also likely that the update will also bring the January 2021 Android security patch to the LG Velvet 5G.

LG Velvet features 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10W wireless charging as well.

LG Velvet features triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front panel, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop-notch.

 

Source

Advertisement

LG Velvet launched with 48MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 765 SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced, LG Velvet 5G is first to feature it

LG Velvet with 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 36,990

LG Velvet pre-orders begin in India via Flipkart: Here are the Offers

Latest News from LG

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X60 series to reportedly launch in India in March or April

Vivo X50, V19 price slashed by up to Rs 5,000

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies