LG Velvet 5G gets Android 11 stable update

LG has released the stable update of Android 11 for its LG Velvet 5G smartphone. The company rolled out Android 11 beta built for the smartphone last month and now stable Android 11 update has been rolled out in South Korea.



The stable Android 11 update for LG Velvet 5G has software version G900N2C and it is around 2.2GB in size. It is being rolled out in batches. As of now, the update is limited to South Korean units with model LM-G900N, but is likely to be rolled to other units as well.



LG Velvet was launched with Android 10 with Velvet UI on top of it in October last year in India. However, the Indian variant of the smartphone does not come with 5G connectivity.



The Android 11 It update brings notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles features. It is also likely that the update will also bring the January 2021 Android security patch to the LG Velvet 5G.



LG Velvet features 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10W wireless charging as well.



LG Velvet features triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front panel, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop-notch.

