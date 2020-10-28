LG Velvet with 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 36,990

LG Velvet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

LG has today launched LG Velvet in India. LG Velvet price starts at Rs 36,990 in India. There is another option with a Dual-Screen accessory, which will be priced at Rs 49,990. The sale starts on 30th October in India across online platforms and offline stores.

LG Velvet Specifications





LG Velvet features a unique 3D Arc design with slightly curved edges and a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. The phone also sports a waterdrop notch design with the front camera inside on top of the display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630 GPU.

The LG Velvet has IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certifications for durability, and it will have its own compatible version of LG Dual Screen. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Wacom stylus support with 4096 pressure levels.



The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10W wireless charging as well. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.



For the camera, the handset comes with a waterdrop camera design, meaning that the rear cameras are aligned vertically to give a feel of water droplets are falling. On the back, the LG Velvet features triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.





Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 167.2x74.1x7.9mm in dimensions and weighs 180 grams.