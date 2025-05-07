Moto G86 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Shortly after the Moto G56 5G was leaked, the same source has now also leaked the Moto G86 5G specifications which suggest that the device will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series Chipset and will get 2 major Android OS updates. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Moto G86 5G Specifications

According to the leak by Evan Blass, the device will come in Pantone Spellbound, Pantone Chrysanthemum, Pantone Cosmic Sky, and Pantone Golden Cypress colours. We expect the device to be priced around Rs 25,000 when it launches in India, however, this is purely a speculation and could be different at the time of launch.

The Moto G86 5G sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 1.5K resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, 10-bit colours, 446 ppi, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. The device will run on Android 15 and will get 2 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches.

The device will have dual rear cameras including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with f/1.88 Aperture and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device will feature a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

For battery, you’ll get two options, including a 5200mAh cell and a 6720mAh option, both with 33W Fast charging support. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The device is IP69 and IP68 rated, along with Military-grade durability backed by MIL-STD 810H certification.