LG Velvet 4G with older Snapdragon 845 SoC goes official

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 12:06 pm

The 4G LG Velvet is exactly identical to the 5G LG Velvet, from the design to the cameras except for the chipset.
LG has silently launched a 4G version of LG Velvet smartphone in Europe. The phone is now listed on the official German website. To recall, the LG Velvet 5G was launched earlier this year.

The pricing for the LG Velvet 4G has been set at EUR 499 for a single 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 memory variant. This is significantly cheaper than the 5G model that costs EUR 650.

The 4G LG Velvet is exactly identical to the 5G LG Velvet, from the design to the cameras except for the chipset. The 4G variant, however, runs on an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in the 5G variant.

LG Velvet 4G features a unique 3D Arc design with slightly curved edges and a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. The LG Velvet has IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certifications for durability.

The phone features triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

On the software front, it runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and it packs a 4,300mAh battery and wireless charging. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

