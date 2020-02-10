  • 17:19 Feb 10, 2020

LG V60 ThinQ render reveals quad-camera setup, 4 microphones and 5000mAh battery

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 4:28 pm

A new render of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online, which reveals some juicy details about the phone.
LG is gearing up to launch its next-generation of the flagship smartphone, the LG V60 ThinQ. Now, a new render of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online, which reveals some juicy details about the phone. 

 

The render was posted by known tipster Evan Blass and it reveals the back panel of the device. The image reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with four microphones. Furthermore, it shows that the phone will feature a punch-hole design at the front. 

 

The smartphone will come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel. The render further reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the LG V60 ThinQ will come with a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm audio jack. That said, no other information about the upcoming smartphone is known at the moment. 

 

Previously, the rear panel of the LG V60 ThinQ was leaked online. It shows that the LG V60 ThinQ will feature camera aligned horizontally just like that of the LG V50 ThinQ. The cut out for the camera is bigger which suggests that the phone will come with more cameras. It is likely that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup.

 

The images show that there is no cut-out for the fingerprint scanner which suggests that the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor like that of the LG V50S ThinQ. The phone rear panel is shown in black and pink colours.

 

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be arriving with an upgrade Dual Screen accessory. The specifications of the smartphone are not known, but reports say that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset that comes with X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity.

