LG V60 ThinQ back panel leaked

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be arriving with an upgrade Dual Screen accessory. The specifications of the smartphone are not known, but reports say that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset that comes with X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity.

South Korean company LG will be present at the MWC 2020 tech trade show in February. The company is expected to announce the LG V60 ThinQ and a new 5G flagship phone at the MWC 2020. Now images of LG V60 ThinQ’s rear panel have surfaced online.



As per images posted by Slashleaks, the rear shows that the LG V60 ThinQ will feature camera aligned horizontally just like that of the LG V50 ThinQ. The cut out for the camera is bigger which suggests that the phone will come with more cameras. It is likely that the phone will feature quad camera setup.



The images show that there is no cut-out for the fingerprint scanner which suggests that the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor like that of the LG V50S ThinQ. The phone rear panel is shown in black and pink colours.



Recently, CAD-based renders for the LG G9 also surfaced online. LG G9 features a single selfie camera inside a teardrop notch. The back of the phone now houses four camera sensors. By this, the LG G9 will become the first LG phone to feature quad rear cameras. There’s also no rear fingerprint sensor, so the phone will likely feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.



At the bottom of the device, an external speaker, USB-C port, and headphone jack are placed. There is a SIM slot on the top edge of the device. The leakster has claimed that the phone could be equipped with a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch display. The phone will measure around 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm. At the camera bump on the back, the thickness of the device will increase to 9.4mm.

