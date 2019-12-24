  • 18:32 Dec 24, 2019

LG V60 ThinQ, new 5G phone to be announced at MWC 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 12:46 pm

LG will announce the LG V60 ThinQ and a new 5G flagship phone at the MWC 2020.
South Korean company LG will be present at the MWC 2020 tech trade show in February and it might be announcing new flagship phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.  The company had launched the LG V50 ThinQ 5G as its first 5G enabled flagship phone at MWC 2019 with Dual Screen accessory alongwith LG G8 ThinQ and G8s ThinQ phones.

As per a report on The Korea Herald, LG will announce the LG V60 ThinQ and a new 5G flagship phone at the MWC 2020. The report states that the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be arriving with an upgrade Dual Screen accessory.

The specifications of the smartphone are not known, but reports say that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset that comes with X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity. The report, however, did not reveal the name of the new 5G phone that will be announced alongside the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

 

Meanwhile, LG has recently launched LG G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside. The DualScreen can be used for showing two apps at the same time, multitasking or when gaming. It weighs 134 grams, doesn’t come with its own battery and can be used at 0-degree, 104-degree and 180-degree angles. It  features a dual rear camera set up which consists of 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 78° lens and 13MP ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, 136° lens, LED flash/ On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view. 

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot. It runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

