LG One: Quick Flex All-in-One display launched in India

LG Electronics today introduced LG One: Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ), an easy to use, All-in-One solution for homes and offices. LG One:Quick Flex has the potential to completely transform the traditional way of communication that has been created to suit the needs of the changing demands of the customers in the post pandemic era, claims the company.

The availability and pricing details are yet to be announced by the brand. LG One: Quick Flex with its 43 4K UHD touchscreen is designed with a movable stand. It comes equipped with camera, microphone and speakers making communication & collaboration easier. The display can be turned, either horizontally or vertically, depending on users’ situations and needs.

In addition to that, Windows OS platform allows easy installation of on-demand application softwares. LG One: Quick Flex is intended for a wide range of home and business applications. Video conferencing, online sessions, small group meetings, one-on-one discussions and group presentations are all examples of these. It is also a suitable choice for hospitals and schools where people may be working, learning or communicating remotely.

The display works in both landscape and portrait modes and has a split-view for easier multitasking. Built-in microphone and camera, an intuitive interface, seamless file sharing, full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality are all present.