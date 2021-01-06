Advertisement

LG to unveil CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cordless vacuum at CES 2021

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 1:40 pm

The CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and new charging station will make its global debut at LG’s CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth on January 11.
LG Electronics (LG) will introduce its latest cordless stick vacuum – LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ at the first all-virtual CES 2021. The CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and new charging station will make its global debut at LG’s CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth on January 11.

 

The new upgraded model delivers cleaning results for all types of flooring and features a new charging station stand which automatically cleans out the dustbin and recharges the vacuum after use, maximizing user convenience and minimizing exposure to dust.

With its fully-automated dust removal system, the charging station makes emptying the vacuum painless and more hygienic. When CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ is docked in the stand, the contents of the dustbin container are automatically sucked into the charging station and collected in an attached dust bag. When the emptying process is complete, the vacuum cleaner continues to recharge while docked in the charging station.

 

The charging station provides exceptional space efficiency, designed to accommodate the CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and its set of six accessories and nozzles. The 2-in-1 Combination Tool, Crevice Tool and Pet Nozzle can be stored inside the multi-functional stand for a neat, tidy appearance. Settings on the charging station can be adjusted easily via its full touch display. The charging station also includes a switch to initiate the dustbin cleaning mode manually.

 

With its interchangeable nozzles, LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ can be easily switched from a vacuum to mop and back again in mere seconds by changing the attachments. The Power Carpet Nozzle removes dust from carpets using powerful suction while the Power Mop attachment delivers spotless hard floors.

 

One-touch controls, two quick-change battery packs and removable washable filters elevate the ease-of-use, hygiene and effectiveness of LG’s dual-function cleaner. Owners of the original CordZeroThinQ A9 series can enjoy the same two-in-one convenience with the Power Mop upgrade kit, sold separately.

 

