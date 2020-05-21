Advertisement

LG Q61 announced with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 4000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 10:36 am

LG Q61 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it.
LG has announced the launch of a new budget-centric smartphone in the Q series - LG Q61, in South Korea. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 369,600 won (approx. Rs 18,757) and it is available in White colour. LG Q61 was introduced for the global markets as K61 back in February this year.  
 
The LG Q61 comes loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core  MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

LG Q61 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel right beneath the camera module. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for 7.1-channel experience. The phone also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification.

On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm and weighs 191 grams.

