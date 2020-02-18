LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

The brand has introduced LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S smartphones.

LG has today announced the launch of its latest K-series of smartphones. The brand has introduced LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S smartphones.

The series will be available starting in the second quarter in the American market followed by select markets in Europe and Asia. The series comes loaded with MIL-STD-810G standard, making them durable in nature. The series also features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for 7.1-channel experience with headphones.

LG K61

To start with LG K61, the smartphone is available in Titanium, White and Blue colour options. The LG K61 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ FullVision Display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.

LG K51S and LG K41S

Coming to LG K51S, it is available in Titanium, Pink and Blue colour options. LG K41S is available in Titanium, Black and White colour options. Both the phones are loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM. The LG K51S is backed by a 64GB of internal storage, while the LG K41S features 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the LG K51S is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The LG K41S is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.





The phones are backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The LG K51S measures 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, while the LG K41S measures 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm.