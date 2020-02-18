  • 12:17 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 11:32 am

Latest News

The brand has introduced LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S smartphones.
Advertisement

 

LG has today announced the launch of its latest K-series of smartphones. The brand has introduced LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S smartphones. 

 

The series will be available starting in the second quarter in the American market followed by select markets in Europe and Asia. The series comes loaded with MIL-STD-810G standard, making them durable in nature. The series also features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for 7.1-channel experience with headphones. 

 

Advertisement

LG K61

 

To start with LG K61, the smartphone is available in Titanium, White and Blue colour options. The LG K61 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ FullVision Display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.

 

LG K51S and LG K41S

 

LG K51S

 

Coming to LG K51S, it is available in Titanium, Pink and Blue colour options. LG K41S is available in Titanium, Black and White colour options. Both the phones are loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM. The LG K51S is backed by a 64GB of internal storage, while the LG K41S features 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. 

 

On the camera front, the LG K51S is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The LG K41S is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phones are backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The LG K51S measures 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, while the LG K41S measures 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm.

 

Alleged LG K43 appears on Geekbench revealing key specs

LG and ZTE cancel MWC 2020 events due to Coronavirus outbreak

LG V60 ThinQ render reveals quad-camera setup, 4 microphones and 5000mAh battery

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG LG K61 LG K51S LG K41S

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A31 might feature 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Find X2 Pro expected to launch alongside Find X2 next month

Poco X2 second sale to be held today at 12PM

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies