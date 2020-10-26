Advertisement

LG Q52 announced with 6.6-inch HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 12:06 pm

Latest News

LG Q52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display.
Advertisement

LG has now launched a new K series smartphones dubbed as LG Q52. The smartphone is available for purchase in South Korea at KRW 330,000, which is approx. Rs 21,565 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. LG Q52 comes in Silky White and Silky Red colour options

LG Q52 Specifications


LG Q52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision punch-hole display. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

The LG Q52 features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.

LG Q52 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone measures 160 x 76.7 x 8.4mm.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and UBS-C port. The LG Q52 features MIL-STD-810G certification.

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, LG is also all set to launch its first swivelling smartphone in India. The company will be launching LG Wing smartphone in India on October 28. LG Wing is the company’s unique dual-screen smartphone - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees allowing users to interact with the Second Screen.

LG K62 and LG K52 announced with quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery

LG Velvet reportedly available on pre-order in India, price revealed

LG Wing launching in India on October 28

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition coming to India soon?

Samsung Galaxy F12 likely to launch in India soon

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?
lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies