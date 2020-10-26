LG Q52 announced with 6.6-inch HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras

LG Q52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display.

Advertisement

LG has now launched a new K series smartphones dubbed as LG Q52. The smartphone is available for purchase in South Korea at KRW 330,000, which is approx. Rs 21,565 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. LG Q52 comes in Silky White and Silky Red colour options





LG Q52 Specifications



LG Q52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision punch-hole display. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.



The LG Q52 features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.



LG Q52 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone measures 160 x 76.7 x 8.4mm.



On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and UBS-C port. The LG Q52 features MIL-STD-810G certification.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, LG is also all set to launch its first swivelling smartphone in India. The company will be launching LG Wing smartphone in India on October 28. LG Wing is the company’s unique dual-screen smartphone - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees allowing users to interact with the Second Screen.