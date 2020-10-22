Advertisement

LG Wing launching in India on October 28

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 5:26 pm

LG Wing is the company’s unique dual-screen smartphone - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees allowing users to interact with the Second Screen.
LG Wing will be launching in India on October 28. The company has today sent out invites for the launch of its upcoming smartphone.

The invite, however, does not reveal the name of the smartphone to be launched but the design of the phone is revealed as a shadow in the invite. It suggests that the company will be launching LG Wing in India on October 28.

 

The invite, however, does not reveal the name of the smartphone to be launched but the design of the phone is revealed as a shadow in the invite. It suggests that the company will be launching LG Wing in India on October 28.

LG claims that the hinge mechanism has been tested for as much as 200,000 swivels. LG has partnered with YouTube and Tubi platforms to enable the Wing smartphone to play videos on the main screen while the Second Screen displays comments or the search bar. The second screen can also work as a media controller in compatible video platforms while playing videos on the main screen.

LG Wing

For the specs, LG packs a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision main screen and a 3.9 inch FHD+ hidden G-OLED Second Screen that lets you use the phone in Swivel Mode. Users can interact with the Second Screen while content plays uninterrupted on the Main Screen.  The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The second screen comes with 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

 

The LG Wing is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD. It runs on Android 10.

For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, there is a 32MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture.

LG Wing packs a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10w wireless charging. The phone has in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis.

 

 

 

 

