LG PuriCare AeroBooster Air Care Solution Announced: Everything to Know

LG has announced the launch of LG PuriCare AeroBooster Air Care solution for “customers seeking to create a more comfortable and healthier indoor environment,” as per the company. “The new product provides powerful performance with cutting-edge air purification technology and features a slim, sophisticated design that balances effortless style with unparalleled convenience,” said LG.

The LG PuriCare AeroBooster is equipped with the cutting-edge Aero Series V Filter, designed to capture pollutants from all directions, significantly reducing dust, odors, viruses, and bacteria for a cleaner, healthier living space.

With its innovative Dual Airflow and Clean Booster features, the AeroBooster enhances air circulation efficiency while minimizing large dust particles indoors. Purified air is released simultaneously from top and bottom vents, reaching up to 5.5 meters to ensure comprehensive coverage in every corner of the room.

The AeroBooster incorporates LG’s Proprietary UVnano technology, which eliminates 99.99% of harmful bacteria from the fan’s surfaces, ensuring hygienic operation and consistent airflow quality. A built-in Ionizer adds an extra layer of protection by neutralizing airborne contaminants.

Read More: LG Reveals 2025 “xboom by will.i.am” Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds

In addition, the AeroBooster offers intelligent energy-savings with the ultra-efficient AI+ Mode. Without compromising performance, AI+ reduces the device’s energy consumption by over 49 percent compared to Smart+ Mode, which serves as the default mode of operation. When set to Sleep Mode, the AeroBooster runs at an ultra-quiet 21 dBA to help ensure a calm, tranquil environment. Meanwhile, LG ThinQ compatibility allows users to remotely monitor and control the company’s new air purifier from any location.

The LG PuriCare AeroBooster is launching this month in countries across Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and Singapore, with availability in other markets to follow soon after. There’s no information regarding the India launch as of now.