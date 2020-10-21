Advertisement

LG launches world's first rollable OLED TV at Rs 64 lakhs

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 21, 2020 11:25 am

LG has launched the rollable OLED TV which it showcased back in 2018. The TV was supposed to launch last year but LG missed the target.
Showcased back in 2018 and a failed targeted launch in 2019, LG's rollable TV, called the LG Signature OLED R is now available for purchase at a price of KRW 100,000,000 which is around $87,000 (approx Rs 63,84,000). It is now available for purchase in South Korea and comes with a 65-inch OLED display which rolls down into its aluminum base when you need it to in about 10 seconds as per LG's claims. 

 

Full view LG OLED R

 

The rollable ability allows the LG TV to be viewed in 3 modes. The Zero View mode keeps the display hidden into the aluminium frame, the line view which keeps just the top part of the display visible and full view which keeps the whole display uncovered. 

Line view LG

The Line View here has its own advantages as it can show you only a piece of certain information at a time without the whole display being lit up. Line View has 5 modes in itself consisting of Mood, Frame, Home Dashboard, Clock and Music. 

 

Zero view LG

 

Apple HomeKit devices can also be controlled with LG OLED TV, along with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant accessibility. 

 

The TV also comes equipped with a sound system with 4.2 channel speakers that can have an output power of 100W. It can also act as a Bluetooth speaker. 

 

With the LG TV, you get 3 years of extended service facility in which LG can send a team at your place for the installation and send 2 technicians throughout a year to ensure that the TV is working perfectly fine. 

Tags: LG

 

