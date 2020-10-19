Advertisement

1.75 lakh LG G8X smartphones sold in less than 12 hours on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 4:30 pm

The LG G8X ThinQ is currently listed at Rs 21,990 on Flipkart, though at the beginning of the sale, the smartphone was priced as low as Rs 19,990.
LG Electronics has announced that it has recorded Rs 350 crores revenue over the sale of their premium LG G8X Smartphones, in less than 12 hours of opening sale.

For the festive season, LG had introduced a massive price cut on the dual-display phone along with bank cashback and no-cost EMI options. The company has sold over 1.75 lakh handsets in just 12 hours.

The phone is originally priced at Rs 49,999, however, in the sale, the company offered the phone at a special price of Rs 19,990. The phone is currently listed on Flipkart as “coming soon” with a price tag of Rs 21,990. LG said that it is planning to bring in more stocks soon to address consumer demands.

The LG G8X ThinQ is currently listed at Rs 21,990 on Flipkart, though at the beginning of the sale, the smartphone was priced as low as Rs 19,990. The phone comes in a single Black colour option with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor.

The LG’s G8X allows users to also pin apps on top of the screens, enabling users to effectively keep track on the desired apps like stocks, sports score, compare the pricing of multiple stores while shopping, etc

LG G8X comes with two rear cameras with 12MP and 13MP ultra wide camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also water and dust resistance. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

