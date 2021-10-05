LG launches new range of Water Purifiers and Charcoal Microwave Ovens in India

LG Electronics has launched new 2021 range of water purifiers and Charcoal Microwave Ovens in India. The company says that the latest entrants in LG’s health and hygiene portfolio have been thoughtfully designed to help consumers live a healthier lifestyle.

The new range of water purifiers are available in three models WW184EPB, WW184EPC and the WW174NPC starting at Rs 28290. The Charcoal microwave oven are available in models ranging between 32L to 28L and starting at Rs 22490.

The new range of water purifiers from LG delivers pure drinking water for consumers and have been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India. They are claimed to meet the criteria for Health friendly Drinkable water (Filtration, Preservation and Maintenance). The latest Charcoal microwave oven models from LG are India’s only microwave oven with the 30 Healthy HeartTM Autocook Menu that has been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India for its benefits.

The 2021 range of water purifiers comes equipped with a new RO recovery plus filter that helps recover more than 60% water. Also, the 2-in-1 Care feature provides consumers with pure water for drinking and clean water for washing fruits and vegetables.

The latest Charcoal Microwave Oven from LG houses multiple conveniences features centric to Indian Needs Such as Charcoal Lighting Heater TM for traditional Indian Tandoor delicacies, Diet fry TM for Calorie Conscious people, Indian Roti Basket which can prepare 12 different varieties of Roti, Ghee in 12 minutes to prepare pure ghee in just 12 minutes avoiding the cumbersome traditional method of Ghee preparation & many more.

LG Water Purifiers Features –

Stainless steel Storage Tank: The LG water purifier’s 8 Liters Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Water Tank is suitable for Indian household daily requirements. It also maintains freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal. LG’s Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to conventional plastic tanks. The Stainless-Steel Water Tank comes with a 10-year warranty.

Charcoal Microwave Product Features –

Charcoal Lighting Heater : LG brings to you its new range of Charcoal Convection Microwave Ovens, which offers you a healthier and versatile cooking. Maintains the natural flavors and make your dish crunchy outside and juicy inside. While offering the traditional Indian Tandoor taste, it saves 50%# time and 30%# energy.

30 Healthy Heart Recipes: Certified by Heart Care Foundation of India, LG’s Healthy Heart Recipes offers you 30 different Heart Friendly cuisines. These recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Eat Healthy with LG Microwave Oven.

Certified by Heart Care Foundation of India, LG’s Healthy Heart Recipes offers you 30 different Heart Friendly cuisines. These recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Eat Healthy with LG Microwave Oven. Motorized Rotisserie: Bar-be-queuing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorized Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipes at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting.

Diet Fry: Enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That’s because the Diet Fry feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. LG’s Diet Fry uses up to 88% less oil.

Indian Roti Basket: Prepare 12 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Indian Roti Basket lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Parathas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily.

Ghee in 12 minutes: With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygienic Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of just 12 minutes.

Stainless Steel Cavity: Stainless Steel Cavity in the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens is an unparalleled feature that enhances the overall performance of the appliance. It helps you cook more hygienically, faster and is completely rust free, easy to clean and durable.