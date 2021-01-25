Advertisement

LG launches new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners starting at Rs 36,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 3:16 pm

Latest News

LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as UV Nano Sterilization, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dedicated Air Purification ACs.
Advertisement

LG Electronics has today announced the launch of its new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its health and hygiene portfolio. The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s starting at Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

There is 10 Year Warranty on Compressor and 5 Year PCB Warranty on the Air Conditioner Models. LG says that LG Air Conditioners with superior technology keeps you cool even when the temperature outside rises to 52 degrees Celcius.

Under the latest range, LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as UV Nano Sterilization, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dedicated Air Purification ACs and WIFI AC’s that can be operated with voice command, thus making them touch free. The 2021 range also comes with a 5 star BEE rating for improved energy efficiency.

LG has introduced Super Convertible 5-in-1 range of ACs that reduces the power consumption from 100% to 80% to 60% or 40% and increases the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling is required. The new range of AC now come in floral and wave pattern design.

LG has also introduced 3 Models of Air Conditioner with Hot & Cold Features under its new range, a better alternative to Oil Heaters, these ACs deliver clean and pure air along with reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the new line-up also includes 4 models of Eco Super Convertible ACs that offers Air Purification by PM 1.0 Sensor & Display, Ion Diffuser & Filtration system comprises Micro Dust Filter and Anti Allergic Filters.

The LG ThinQ technology will allow users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI Speakers & Apps, which is available in Split and Window Inverter AC’s. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ. The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant level, notifying the user and shutting down the system.

The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99%Virus and bacteria in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes upto 99.76% Virus and up to 99.99% bacteria cleansing. UV Rays emitted by LEDs beneath the fan/ blower sterilizes the air from microorganisms by rupturing their DNA and produces clean air, also making it impossible to generate and multiply.

In order to offer unbeatable protection against humidity, dust, sand, smoke and chemicals present in environment, LGDUALCOOL Air Conditioners come with Ocean Black Fins. This helps to attain increased lifespan for your air conditioners and ensures superior performance compared to conventional fins.

LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

LG launches LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo 4K monitor

CES 2021: LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG UltraWide Monitor and more

CES 2021: LG announces 2021 OLED TV lineup

LG webOS 6.0 announced for 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs

LG refreshes its LG Gram laptop lineup with Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors and more

Latest News from LG

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung launches 2021 Range of ACs with Wind-Free ACs, Convertible 5-in-1 ACs and more

LG to unveil CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cordless vacuum at CES 2021

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies