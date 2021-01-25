LG launches new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners starting at Rs 36,990

LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as UV Nano Sterilization, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dedicated Air Purification ACs.

Advertisement

LG Electronics has today announced the launch of its new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its health and hygiene portfolio. The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s starting at Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.



There is 10 Year Warranty on Compressor and 5 Year PCB Warranty on the Air Conditioner Models. LG says that LG Air Conditioners with superior technology keeps you cool even when the temperature outside rises to 52 degrees Celcius.



Under the latest range, LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as UV Nano Sterilization, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dedicated Air Purification ACs and WIFI AC’s that can be operated with voice command, thus making them touch free. The 2021 range also comes with a 5 star BEE rating for improved energy efficiency.



LG has introduced Super Convertible 5-in-1 range of ACs that reduces the power consumption from 100% to 80% to 60% or 40% and increases the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling is required. The new range of AC now come in floral and wave pattern design.



LG has also introduced 3 Models of Air Conditioner with Hot & Cold Features under its new range, a better alternative to Oil Heaters, these ACs deliver clean and pure air along with reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the new line-up also includes 4 models of Eco Super Convertible ACs that offers Air Purification by PM 1.0 Sensor & Display, Ion Diffuser & Filtration system comprises Micro Dust Filter and Anti Allergic Filters.



The LG ThinQ technology will allow users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI Speakers & Apps, which is available in Split and Window Inverter AC’s. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ. The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant level, notifying the user and shutting down the system.



The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99%Virus and bacteria in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes upto 99.76% Virus and up to 99.99% bacteria cleansing. UV Rays emitted by LEDs beneath the fan/ blower sterilizes the air from microorganisms by rupturing their DNA and produces clean air, also making it impossible to generate and multiply.



In order to offer unbeatable protection against humidity, dust, sand, smoke and chemicals present in environment, LGDUALCOOL Air Conditioners come with Ocean Black Fins. This helps to attain increased lifespan for your air conditioners and ensures superior performance compared to conventional fins.