LG launches LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo 4K monitor

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2021 4:35 pm

LG has launched a new 4K monitor with a host of new customization and adjustability features.
LG has launched a new LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo 4K monitor that comes with a bunch of customization options along with an Ergonomic Stand with C-clamp that allows full movement of the monitor. 

 

The LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo is priced at Rs 59,999 and comes in a single black colour option. It is available on Amazon with 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI credit cards and credit EMIs, no-cost EMIs on select cards, and 25 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay Later option. 

 

LG 4K monitor

The LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo features a 31.5-inch display that has 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. As per LG, the monitor has a 5ms Grey-to-Grey (GTG) response time and 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. It sports 350 nits peak brightness and 178-degree viewing angles with its anti-glare panel. The monitor comes with AMD FreeSync technology also. 

 

The Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB downstream ports, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port (DisplayPort alternate mode), a USB Type-C port for data transmission, and a USB Type-C port for power delivery at 60W. 

 

It features two 5W speakers and the monitor features game mode, smart energy saving mode, Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Flicker Safe mode, Reader Mode, and more.

 

The monitor has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor can be extended and retracted between zero to 180mm, has 280-degree of swivel, zero to 133mm of height adjustment, 90-degree pivot, and 25-degree of vertical tilt which gives it multiple angles for adjustment. 

