LG launches a new model of InstaView French Door Refrigerator in India for Rs 3,29,990

LG Electronics (LG) has today announced the launch of a new model of InstaView French Door Refrigerator in India. The new model of LG InstaView French Door Refrigerator will be available for Rs 3,29,990 in India. Consumers can purchase the latest model across all retail channels in Matt Black colour.

LG will be providing consumers with a 10-year compressor warranty and a 20-year lifetime certified by VDE Germany.

The latest refrigerator model comes with a sleek mirrored glass panel. It allows users to see inside the easy access compartment without even opening the door, thereby, reducing cold air loss and keeping food fresh for longer.

InstaView French Door Refrigerator Features

The refrigerator reduces the cold air loss by 41%, increasing the efficiency and performance of the refrigerator. The new InstaView French Door Refrigerator has a large fridge section at the top and the freezer section at the bottom thereby providing consumers with ease of access and enables them to store large utensils easily.

With LG’s consistent focus on health and hygiene, the new refrigerator comes equipped with Hygiene Fresh+ technology. It eliminates up to 99.999% bacteria and removes bad odour in the refrigerator. The sleek refrigerator houses LG’s UVnano technology which harnesses the power of light to maintain a healthy and germ-free water dispenser tap.

The UVnano operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99% bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser tap. Users can also activate the UVnano feature at their convenience with the press of a button.

Additionally, the refrigerator maximizes internal space for additional storage with multiple dedicated sections such as – Utility box that regulates the perfect temperature for small items such as deli and cheese at around 3.5℃.

The 2021 InstaView refrigerator also comes with LG’s Slim SpacePlus Ice System, a door-mounted slim ice maker that, unlike conventional icemakers, provides more storage space in the freezer.

The new model equipped with LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor Technology consumes less energy and provides energy savings of up to 51% doing away with high electricity bills. Additionally, unlike conventional compressors which have four friction points, the Inverter Linear Compressor features a single friction point delivering more durability and 25% less noise.

LG’s intelligent InstaView French Door refrigerator can be moderated with the LG ThinQ technology. This technology enables users to control the refrigerator through a smartphone app when not at home.