LG launches 2022 range of LG Gram laptops in India

LG today launched the 2022 range of LG Gram laptops in India where the lineup includes four new models with 16:10 aspect ratio screens: LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q). The laptops come with HD IR webcam, 12th Gen Intel core processors and more.

The new range of Gram laptops will be available both in online & offline channel. LG Gram 2022 range will be starting at Rs 94,999 in India, and will be available in three sizes 14 inches, 16 inches and 17 inches.

LG Gram 2022 range

The new LG Gram laptops are Intel EvoTM Platform verified, powered by a 12th Gen Intel CoreTM with i7 processor with LPDDR 5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD. LG Gram models 17Z90Q and 16Z90Q feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges.

LG Gram 17 and 16 feature a high resolution of WQXGA (2560×1600) and LG Gram 14 features WUXGA (1920 x 1200). The new displays are ideal for both entertainment and work, says the brand. The four-sided slim bezel design enhances viewer immersion. There’s support for DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut as well.

The all-new LG Gram laptops feature the latest AI sensing technology like Face Login, LG Glance by Mirametrix and AI Noise cancellation. The AI based reactive software helps the users by protecting privacy, boosting productivity as it maximizes convenience while minimizing user actions.

The new upgraded LG Gram comes with a more intuitive UX for easy use. LG has introduced fresh and original wallpapers as well. The flagship LG Gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1,350 grams while the new LG gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 1,199 grams and 999 grams respectively. All four models achieve a screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

All four variants feature Thunderbolt 4, which can be used to transfer, charge, and display data simultaneously, and has USB 4 compatibility. The device is charged using a USB C port. The full metal body of the laptops is made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability.