LG launches new CineBeam Projector and UltraFine Display OLED Pro in India

LG Electronics today launched the all-new CineBeam Projector with HDR picture quality and the UltraFine Display OLED Pro. The new LG CineBeam HU715Q comes with Ultra Short Throw (UST) features, sophisticated technologies including auto-brightness and the ability to create an 80-inch image when placed only 11.8 centimetres away from the wall. The UltraFine Display OLED Pro comes with variable color mode, true 10bit color and DCI-P3 99% and Adobe RGB 99% technology.

The Ultrafine Display OLED Pro Monitor has been launched starting at Rs 1,99,999 and is now available on Amazon. The CineBeam HU715Q is priced at Rs 3,96,000 and is available for pre-booking on online brand store (LG official website).

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

The new display from LG is available in two sizes including 31.5-inch and 27-inch. It is an OLED panel which supports 4K resolution with Pixel Dimming, 1M: 1 Contrast Ratio. The self-light-emitting pixels of the LG UltraFine OLED Pro allows accurate image while adjusting each individual pixel to express the contrast up to 1Million to 1 between adjacent pixels. This completely removes any halo, which enables accurate color expression without light interference between pixels.

It uses the industry-standard DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) and Adobe RGB 99%(Typ.) to deliver a wider range of color gamut. The True 10bit can express 1 billion colors without any dithering, providing a smoother and high-quality result. The 32/27EP950 supports the standard color modes for professionals -BT2100 / P3, PQ / HLG covering the full range of HDR signal.

The 32/27EP950 features Hardware Calibration allowing direct adjustments of the 10-bits look-up table (LUT) in the monitor to enhance the color accuracy. LG UltraFine OLED Pro is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C (Power delivery up to 90W), 2 x DisplayPorts, 3 x USB ports, and an HDMI port.

LG CineBeam Projector

The HU715Q offers High Picture Quality, Large Screen, and Rich Sound for Even Deeper Cinematic Immersion, says the brand. It comes with 4K UHD picture quality for an enhanced cinematic experience with an 8.3-million-pixel screen. Using XPR technology based on Texas Instruments’ 4K/UHD DLP technology, the screen can be quickly adjusted in four directions to obtain a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The HU715Q delivers precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD meaning that even images up to 120 inches remain clear and crisp.

With the HU715Q’s advanced Ultra Short Throw, one can enjoy an 80-inch cinematic screen by placing the projector just 11.8cm away from the wall. For the maximum, 120-inch screen size, the HU715Q can be placed merely 31.7cm from the wall. The projector has a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens, providing users with true-colour images, even in daytime.

The projector also offers the feature of Auto-Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. The Auto-Brightness feature, introduced in the HU715Q, automatically adjusts the brightness of the light source according to the projected image and the surrounding environment.

The LG CineBeam projector also has a cinema-quality built-in sound system to complete the viewing experience, thanks to 20W+20W stereo speakers and Quad Woofers. Four passive radiators are placed above and below the speaker to prevent vibration. With the improved 2.2Ch (quad woofer) 20W+20W speaker, users can enjoy a cinematic sound experience similar to that of a real movie theatre, claims LG.

One can also connect two extra wireless Bluetooth speakers to create a 4.2 channel sound system. Adding these two additional speakers to the powerful 2.2 channel speaker, will enhance the movie-watching experience with surround sound. Further, the Cinebeam HU715Q comes with enhanced convenience for easy Installation. With the help of magic remote control, one can easily adjust the focus. It also features Point Warping for easy horizontal and vertical alignment. Using these 15 points, users can ensure that the screen can be viewed without distortion and in the correct proportions, no matter what angle it is projected from.

The Cinebeam HU715Q allows enjoying a Wide Variety of Content for Longer with OTT Service, High Device Connectivity, and a 20,000 Hour Lifespan. All one would need is an internet connection to enjoy content quickly. With LG’s exclusive Smart TV platform, webOS 6.0, is simple to set up and makes it easier than ever to find great content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube.

The HU715Q can connect to Airplay 2 and Screenshare, allowing users to stream, mirror, control, and share content from smartphones directly to the projector. The projector works with the Home app, so consumers can easily and securely control the projector from all Apple devices. The Home app ensures that all connected devices in the homework are smarter for the consumer. Lastly, the HU715Q supports Miracast, allowing Android users to wirelessly move content from their phone to the big screen.