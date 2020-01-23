  • 18:50 Jan 23, 2020

LG L555DL, LG L455DL smartphones leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2020 11:54 am

The tipster has revealed that the smartphones will come with model number LG L555DL and LG L455DL.
LG is reportedly working on two new smartphones as both of them have been leaked online. The renders of the two LG phones have surfaced online revealing some key details. 

 

The renders were shared by known tipster Evan Blass. The tipster has revealed that the smartphones will come with model number LG L555DL and LG L455DL. He further claims that the smartphones will be made available via US prepaid carrier Tracfone. 

 

Talking about the renders, it shows the front panel of both the phones. The render reveals that both of them will come equipped with a waterdrop notch. The bezels around the screen are quite visible. Moving on, the phones will come loaded with a power on/off button on the right side. The left features power on/off button. Interestingly, both the smartphones from LG will be loaded with a dedicated Google Assistant key. That said, there is no other information available about the launch date and other specifications of the LG L555DL and LG L455DL smartphones. 

 

Previously, an alleged LG K43 smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with model number LGE LM-K430IM. The listing reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system. It will be backed by 4GB of RAM. The listing further suggests that the LG K43 is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 processor, which is none other than MediaTek Helio P22.

 

The smartphone has got 828 points in the single-core test and 3908 points in the multi-core test. That said, the phone is meant to be a budget offering from the Korean brand and it might also introduce other smartphones in the K-series. We might hear about the announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

 

Meanwhile, LG has recently launched LG G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside.       

 

