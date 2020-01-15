Alleged LG K43 appears on Geekbench revealing key specs

LG K43 smartphone has been spotted on popular benchmarking website Geekbench revealing key specifications.

LG is reportedly working on new smartphones under its K-series and one of them could be LG K43. The said smartphone has been spotted on popular benchmarking website Geekbench revealing key specifications.

The listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with model number LGE LM-K430IM. The listing reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system. It will be backed by 4GB of RAM. The listing further suggests that the LG K43 is powered by a MediaTek MT6762 processor, which is none other than MediaTek Helio P22.

The smartphone has got 828 points in the single-core test and 3908 points in the multi-core test. That said, the phone is meant to be a budget offering from the Korean brand and it might also introduce other smartphones in the K-series. We might hear about the announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

Meanwhile, the brand is also reported to launch LG V60 ThinQ smartphone at the trade event. LG will announce the LG V60 ThinQ and a new 5G flagship phone at the MWC 2020. The report states that the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be arriving with an upgraded Dual Screen accessory.

The specifications of the smartphone are not known, but reports say that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset that comes with X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity. The report, however, did not reveal the name of the new 5G phone that will be announced alongside the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

Meanwhile, LG has recently launched LG G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside.

