LG India Launches 2024 AI OLED, QNED TVs Alongside World’s Largest OLED TV: Know Price

LG India has announced the next generation of AI TVs available in sizes starting from 108cms (43-inch) to 246cms (97-inch) The 2024 lineup features the most advanced range of LG OLED evo AI and LG QNED AI TVs including the LG OLED 97G4 – the world’s largest OLED TV. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new AI TVs from LG.

LG 2024 AI TVs: Price, Availability in India

LG OLED evo G4 AI Series:

Available Sizes: 246cm (97), 196cm (77), 165cm (65) & 149cm (55) with price starting at Rs 2,39,990 with topmost model OLED97G4 being available at Rs 20,49,990.

LG OLED evo C4 AI Series:

Available Sizes: 211cm (83), 196cm (77), 165cm (65), 149cm (55), 122cm (48) & 107cm (42)and will with price starting at Rs 1,19,990.

LG OLED B4 AI Series:

Available Sizes: 196cm (77), 165cm (65), 149cm (55) with price starting from Rs 1,69,990.

QNED90T (QNED MiniLED AI TV):

Available Size: 165cm (65) priced at Rs 1,89,990

QNED88T (QNED AI TV):

Available Sizes: 191cm (75), 165cm (65) and 149cm (55) with price starting at Rs 1,03,990

QNED82T (QNED AI TV)

Available Sizes: 191cm (75), 165cm (65), 149cm (55), 127cm (50), 109cm (43), with price starting at Rs 62,990.

LG 2024 AI TVs: Features

With the help of AI, LG OLED AI TVs create a clearer, more vibrant viewing experience and offer real-time up scaling while watching sub-4K OTT content too. The advanced AI Processor also refines colour to capture the original mood and colour tone as envisaged by the director, says the brand.

The AI Sound Pro technology enhanced audio by leveraging the virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speakers. This feature also separates vocals from background noise effectively to ensure clearer dialogues. LG’s latest OLED evo G4 series leverages the company’s Brightness Booster Max technology to achieve peak brightness that is 150 percent brighter than conventional OLED TVs.

For gamers, the new 4K AI OLED TVs from LG support Dolby vision Gaming 4K at 144Hz refresh rate. These are also NVIDIA G-SYNC certified and are compatible with AMD FreeSync that eliminates tearing and stuttering for a dynamic gaming experience. These advanced TVs also come with Game Optimizer to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres.

As for the 2024 QNED AI TV lineup, LG says these TVs have next generation of LCD display technology. Their displays are made up from a combination of two color technologies – Quantum Dot & NanoCell. Through local dimming technology it creates sharp contrast and high brightness. They are powered by the α8 AI processor.

The QNED line-up is further elevated with QNED MiniLED TV that is the next best thing after OLED. MiniLEDs, that are 1/40th the size of regular LEDs, when combined with Precision Dimming, improves gradations and accurately control backlight for brighter colors and deeper blacks. Additionally, the LG QNED Mini LED AI TV features Million Grey Scale to differentiate between shades of gray and show gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, resulting in vibrant contrast.

The QNED TVs support virtual 9.1.2 surround sound. All the TVs announced today run on LG’s own webOS. With a new Re:New program, LG promises operating system upgrades for the next five years on these TVs. Each update is claimed to revamp the UI, giving a feel of a new TV to the customers, every year for next 5 years.

LG OLED AI TVs and QNED AI TVs continue to support the image and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They support the “Filmmaker mode” which allows users to see films just as the director intended right in their own homes.

The TVs pairs wirelessly with Soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in. WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio, while the TV’s built-in speakers and soundbar work together as a unified audio system to supply the superior sound. LG’s AI Sound Algorithms analyze each speaker’s performance and further optimize audio output for a more refined sound and viewing pleasure.

LG TVs have Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in. They also offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card’s Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now effortlessly find accessibility features on the Home screen, including useful services designed to support disabilities. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.